Wedding confirmed in 2026: Has Mr Faisu finally found his bride?

Mumbai: Actor Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu has finally spoken openly about the long running buzz around his marriage, and his answer has only added more masala to the rumours.

During his latest Pinkvilla interview, the social media star was asked about the earlier claim that he would be getting married in 2026.

While playing a rapid fire round, the interviewer asked him, “Aapne kaha tha aap 2026 mein shaadi kar rahe hain?” To this, Mr Faisu replied, “Haan.” When she asked again, “Kar rahe ho?” he confirmed, “Yes.”

The moment turned funnier when the host teased him for being on a “date” during the interview. Mr Faisu quickly said, “2026 mein abhi hui nahi hai na? 2026 ko khatam hone time hai abhi.”

However, when asked if there is someone in his life, he did not reveal any name. Instead, he said, “Abhi toh nahi hai. But 2026 mein ho jayegi koi na koi, Inshallah.”

The answer has now sparked fresh curiosity among fans, especially because Mr Faisu has confirmed the wedding year but has kept the bride’s identity completely under wraps.

Later in the same rapid fire round, when asked to choose between love marriage and arranged marriage, Mr Faisu picked arranged marriage, giving fans another hint about what his future wedding could look like.

For now, one thing is clear: Mr Faisu has not denied his 2026 wedding plans. But who he will marry remains the bigger mystery.

Faisal Shaikh’s previous relationship

Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr. Faisu, were long rumoured to be in a relationship, though they consistently maintained that they were nothing more than close friends. Over the years, the duo won millions of fans with their chemistry, frequent collaborations, and appearances in several hit music videos.

Speculation about their split gained momentum in early 2025 after the two unfollowed each other on Instagram. While neither Jannat nor Faisu has publicly confirmed a breakup, the social media move sparked widespread discussion among fans, who had affectionately nicknamed the pair “Fainat.”