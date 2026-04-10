Hyderabad: Summer in Hyderabad is not just about rising temperatures it is about rising cravings. This year, mango season has taken a bold and flavour-packed turn. Moving beyond aamras and milkshakes, food lovers are exploring a ‘mango festival’ in the city with a spicy Telugu twist, where sweetness meets heat in exciting new ways.

Where tradition meets innovation

At the centre of this trend is Krishnapatnam, known for its authentic Andhra cuisine. Its Mango Fest brings together ripe mangoes and bold Telugu spices. With more than 20 mango-based dishes, the menu offers a wide variety that blends tradition with creativity.

Mango Festival menu that surprises

The festival features mango-infused starters in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. Dishes like Mamidikaya Chicken Tikka offer a tangy raw mango flavour, while Kota Avakaya Fish Tikka adds a spicy coastal touch. Vegetarian options include innovative paneer starters with mango and pickle-inspired flavours, making the beginning of the meal exciting and memorable.

Bold Andhra flavours take centre stage

The main course continues the rich experience. Avakaya Chicken Fry and Mango Mutton Fry combine fiery spices with the sharpness of mango. Avakaya Muddapappu Annam offers a comforting mix of dal, rice, and mango pickle flavours. Mango Chicken Pulao adds a mild sweetness to a familiar favourite, creating a perfect balance.

Desserts that complete the meal

No mango celebration is complete without desserts. Mango Malai and Mango Delight are creamy, rich, and naturally sweet. They provide a refreshing and satisfying end to a meal filled with bold flavours.

Perfect for every occasion

The Mango Fest is live from April 10th to June 10th across all branches in Hyderabad. It is ideal for lunch or dinner, whether it is a casual outing or a family gathering. The variety ensures there is something for everyone to enjoy.

A must-try this season

Mangoes in India are more than just a fruit; they are an emotion linked to summer memories. This festival captures that feeling while adding a bold Andhra twist. In Hyderabad this season, mango is not just sweet it is spicy, tangy, and unforgettable.