Weekend OTT watchlist: 10 titles everyone is talking about

Hyderabad: OTT platforms are bringing a massive entertainment lineup this weekend with several new movies and web series releasing across Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar and Lionsgate. From action-packed thrillers and crime dramas to emotional family stories, sci-fi adventures and heist series, viewers have plenty of fresh content to binge-watch.

Here is the complete list of new OTT releases streaming this weekend.

List Of New OTT Releases

1. Inspector Avinash Season 2

Platform: JioHotstar

Randeep Hooda returns as fearless cop Avinash Mishra in a new high-stakes crime battle.

2. Kartavya

Platform: Netflix

Saif Ali Khan stars as a police officer caught inside a dangerous political conspiracy.

3. Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine

Platform: Netflix

Pedro Alonso returns as Berlin for another ambitious heist adventure in Seville.

4. Exam

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

A young woman investigates a massive public service exam paper leak scam.

5. The WONDER fools

Platform: Netflix

A Korean superhero comedy drama about ordinary people gaining strange powers.

6. Rivals Season 2

Platform: JioHotstar

The British drama returns with fresh rivalry, scandals and political tension.

7. The Crash

Platform: Netflix

A true-crime documentary based on the shocking 2022 Ohio crash case.

8. It’s Not Like That

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

An emotional family drama about healing, loneliness and unexpected relationships.

9. Vimal Khanna

Platform: Amazon MX Player

A man hiding under a fake identity gets trapped in dangerous psychological mind games.

10. Project Hail Mary

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Ryan Gosling headlines this sci-fi survival drama based on the bestselling novel.

Whether you enjoy thrillers, emotional dramas, sci-fi stories or action entertainers, this weekend’s OTT releases offer something for every kind of viewer.