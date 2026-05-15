Weekend OTT watchlist: 10 titles everyone is talking about

Hyderabad: OTT platforms are bringing a massive entertainment lineup this weekend with several new movies and web series releasing across Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar and Lionsgate. From action-packed thrillers and crime dramas to emotional family stories, sci-fi adventures and heist series, viewers have plenty of fresh content to binge-watch.
Here is the complete list of new OTT releases streaming this weekend.
List Of New OTT Releases
1. Inspector Avinash Season 2
Platform: JioHotstar
Randeep Hooda returns as fearless cop Avinash Mishra in a new high-stakes crime battle.
2. Kartavya
Platform: Netflix
Saif Ali Khan stars as a police officer caught inside a dangerous political conspiracy.
3. Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine
Platform: Netflix
Pedro Alonso returns as Berlin for another ambitious heist adventure in Seville.
4. Exam
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
A young woman investigates a massive public service exam paper leak scam.
5. The WONDER fools
Platform: Netflix
A Korean superhero comedy drama about ordinary people gaining strange powers.
6. Rivals Season 2
Platform: JioHotstar
The British drama returns with fresh rivalry, scandals and political tension.
7. The Crash
Platform: Netflix
A true-crime documentary based on the shocking 2022 Ohio crash case.
8. It’s Not Like That
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
An emotional family drama about healing, loneliness and unexpected relationships.
9. Vimal Khanna
Platform: Amazon MX Player
A man hiding under a fake identity gets trapped in dangerous psychological mind games.
10. Project Hail Mary
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Ryan Gosling headlines this sci-fi survival drama based on the bestselling novel.
Whether you enjoy thrillers, emotional dramas, sci-fi stories or action entertainers, this weekend’s OTT releases offer something for every kind of viewer.