In recent years, Hyderabad has seen a subtle yet significant rise in cafes that promote art not just as decor but also as a form of therapy. These spaces encourage self-expression through painting, sketching, journaling, pottery and many more- offering visitors a calm escape from the chaos of everyday life.

Apart from allowing to indulge in self-expression, many of these cafes also host workshops, mindful sessions and networking events that foster emotional release and community bonding. What was once a niche idea is now steadily becoming a movement, especially among young creatives and working professionals seeking relaxing breaks between their hectic schedules.

So, whether you are looking to sketch your thoughts in a journal, sip a latte surrounded by paintings or simply soak in the indie vibes, Hyderabad has a handful of good options. Siasat.com takes a look at four such cafes that are revolutionizing the cafe culture of Hyderabad.

Best Cafes In Hyderabad

1. Lyzure

Touted as Hyderabad’s first cafe dedicated entirely to art therapy, Lyzure offers a refreshing space for guests to engage in creative activities. Some of the activities available here are- tufting, pottery, candle-making and T-shirt painting. It encourages people to unwind, express themselves and connect with others in a cozy setting with the smell of coffee and good food around.

Location- Prashasan Nagar, Jubilee Hills

Timings- Tuesday to Sunday, 11:30 am to 10 pm

2. Socio

Socio is a vibrant art cafe that seamlessly blends creativity with community. It offers patrons a welcoming space to engage in activities like tote bag painting, paint pouring, bottle painting, tufting, pot painting and other hands-on art sessions. The cafe also hosts events and workshops aimed at fostering self-expression and emotional well-being.

Location- Banjara Hills

Timings- Monday to Sunday, 10 am to 8 pm

3. Ignite

Ignite Candle Bar and Art Cafe offers a unique blend of sensory experiences. As Hyderabad’s first candle-making cafe, it invites people to engage in a 90-minute ‘Pour Your Own Candle’ session, crafting personalized scents using eco-friendly wax and lead-free wicks. Beyond candle pouring, it also provides a variety of DIY art activities like mosaics, ceramics, tote bag painting and glass painting.

Location- Financial District, Nanakramguda

Timings- Thursday to Tuesday, 11 am to 10 pm

4. Urban Nemo

Urban Nemo is known for its tranquil garden cafe experience amidst lush greenery. It also offers free plants over a certain bill and also offers visitors a workshop to make their own customized plants. Apart from that they also host a variety of workshops like tote bag painting, block painting, and more.

Location- Park View Enclave, Jubilee Hills

Timings- 11 am to 1 am

