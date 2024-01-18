WEF: Tata Group promises major new investments for Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, and Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran met during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2024 in Davos, Switzerland and discussed Tata group’s ongoing and future business plans for Telangana.

The Tata Sons Group has a very large and diversified business presence in Telangana.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the tech consulting arm of Tata Group, employs more than 80,000 in Hyderabad, making them one of the largest IT employers in the state.

TCS has large plans for Hyderabad and will continue to grow over the next few years.

Tata Advanced Systems Limited has successfully grounded multiple joint ventures in leading global defence and aerospace companies like Boeing, Sikorsky, GE, and Lockheed Martin and is committed to expanding further in this strategic sector.

Tata Technologies Limited (TTL) is also partnering with the state government to upgrade and transform Government ITIs as Advanced Technology Centres to impart long-term and short-term courses in industry 4.0 trades and bridge the skill gap.

TTL will be investing around Rs 1,500 crore to set up advanced skilling centres in 50 Govt ITIs and also deploy master trainers for handholding the new courses.

The Tata Group is expanding its Air India fleet and has plans to increase both domestic and international connections from Hyderabad and make Hyderabad an important transit hub.

“Tata group is a vital partner and key contributor to the state’s economic growth. Our government is committed to facilitating Tata Group investments in different sectors. We are happy to partner with TTL to establish advanced tech centres in Govt ITIs and welcome TTL to join the initiative to set up dedicated skill universities in Telangana,” Revanth said, on the occasion.

Natarajan Chandrasekaran added “Telangana is a strategically important location for the Tata group. As a group, we intend to expand in Telangana as much as possible and we look forward to working cooperatively with the new Government.”

Minister for Industries and ITE&C D Sridhar Babu, Principal Secretary ITE&C, I&C Jayesh Ranjan, and Special Secretary, Investment Promotion, Sri Vishnu Vardhan Reddy were present during the meeting.