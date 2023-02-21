WEF, WHO to set up in Telangana soon, says IT minister KTR

Hyderabad: The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the World Economic Forum (WEF) have chosen Telangana for setting up their projects at Genome Valley, announced Telangana IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday.

KTR informed the media during this interaction that the 20th annual BioAsia trade show will take place from February 24 to 26. Almost 100 countries’ thinking leaders attended the event during the past 19 years. It marketed Hyderabad, Telangana and India as the investment destination for the pharma, health and life sciences sectors representing the potential of Telangana.

“The announcement follows Gland Pharma’s statement that it will invest Rs 400 crore in the state to grow its operations. Moreover, Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla’s Centre of Excellence for Infectious Diseases and Pandemic Preparedness in Hyderabad was launched by Serum Institute of India,” added KTR.

As a standard for all the States in “developing distinct and branded platforms,” Invest India also highlighted BioAsia. A number of countries, including Switzerland, Norway, Thailand, Korea, Argentina, Spain, the UK, Germany, South Africa, and others, sent sizable ministerial and business delegations to the event. Nobel laureates, food laureates, Lasker Award winners, Breakthrough Prize winners, and others also took part.

KTR said the gathering had facilitated more than 20,000 meetings and produced numerous letters of intent (LoIs), bilateral cooperation agreements, and MoUs in addition to 30 knowledge papers and policy recommendations. In previous editions, the gathering had assisted the Telangana in realising investments worth Rs 25,000 crore.

The Genome Valley Excellence Award this year will be presented to Prof Robert Langer for his contribution to research on mRNA technology. The theme for this year is `Advancing for ONE – Shaping the next generation of humanised healthcare’. It will see participation from 50 countries with the UK as the partner country and Flanders as the international partner region.