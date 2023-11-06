We’ll oppose Sanatana Dharma forever, despite face legal action: U Stalin

Udhayanidhi Stalin
Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Chennai: Stirring a huge controversy yet again, Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday reiterated his stand that the Sanatana Dharma should be opposed forever.

Youth Welfare and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, was talking to reporters following the Madras High Court’s rap for the state police over its inaction over his comments against Sanatana Dharma. “No individual has the right to promote divisive ideas or the abolition of any ideology,” the court observed.

Udhayanidhi Stalin had compared Sanatana dharma to dengue and malaria, sparking off a row.

“We have been speaking about Sanatana for several years. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is a recent issue. Sanatana Dharma issue dates back to hundreds of years. We shall oppose it forever,” he said.

He maintained that he didn’t say anything wrong. “What I said was right and will face legal consequences. I will not change my statement,” he underlined.

Stalin had held rather than opposing Sanatana, it should be eradicated.

The Sanatana name is derived from Sanskrit, which is against social justice and equality, he said. “We can’t oppose corona, dengue, and mosquitoes. We have to eradicate them and likewise Sanatana has to be eradicated,” he stated.

