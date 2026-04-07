Went to cancel tickets, muezzin lands in company of Kachiguda Railway Police

Hyderabad: A muezzin in Hyderabad has alleged he was assaulted by the Railway Protection Force at the Kacheguda Railway Station on April 5 while trying to get a ticket cancelled.

Mohammed Afzal Hussaini from West Bengal has been living in Hyderabad for the past 10 years. For last five years, he has worked as a muezzin at the Masjid-e-Ek Khana Noor-ul-Islam Yakutpura.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Hussaini said, “I was supposed to travel with my family to West Bengal for Eid. However, we decided to cancel the ticket and book a new one.”

On April 5, when he went to the Yakutpura Railway Station, he was directed to the Dabeerpura Railway Station. While leaving, two people dressed up in plain clothes asked him to accompany them to the police station.

“They took me to a restaurant where we had tea, after which I was taken to the Kacheguda Railway Station,” he said.

He was accused of selling tickets in black, which Hussaini refuted. “I told them I work in a mosque as a muezzin and give Arabic tuition to children. But they did not listen. They took away my mobile, Aadhaar card and the railway tickets,” he alleged.

Departmental sources have denied the muezzin’s claims of custodial torture. “Hussiani is involved in the illegal sale of railway tickets. He was booked under Section 143 of the Railways Act after incriminating evidence was found on his mobile phone,” the source said.

The muezzin was eventually released after his uncle provided surety to the police.