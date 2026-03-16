West Bengal: Ahead of polls, EC orders appointment new chief secretary

New Delhi: The Election Commission has ordered the appointment of Dushyant Nariala as the new chief secretary of West Bengal which goes to assembly polls in two phases next month.

Till now Nandini Chakravarty was the state chief secretary.

In a letter to the state government sent on Sunday night, the poll authority has also directed the appointment of Sanghamitra Ghosh, (IAS as principal secretary, Home and Hill Affairs.

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“…the officers transferred out shall not be posted in any election related posts till the completion of elections,” the EC underlined.

It said its directions are to be implemented with immediate effect and a compliance report in respect of joining of the officers should be sent by 03:00 pm on Monday.

Assembly polls will be held in the state in April 23 and 29 and votes will be counted on May 4.