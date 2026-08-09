West Bengal remembers RG Kar rape-murder victim doctor

The victim doctor's mother was elected to the West Bengal Assembly as a BJP candidate from Panihati in North 24 Parganas district in the April elections.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published:
Person holding a lit candle during a memorial vigil at dusk in West Bengal.

Kolkata: A two-minute silence was observed on Sunday, August 9, in all government hospitals across West Bengal in memory of the on-duty doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here on the second anniversary of her death.

The West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front, which led extensive protests following the discovery of the post-graduate trainee doctor’s body on August 9, 2024, held a clinic for underprivileged people at Chitpur in north Kolkata.

“We are holding the clinic seeking justice for the on-duty doctor who was raped and murdered,” said one participating doctor.

Subhan Bakery

A two-minute silence was observed by doctors, nurses and other officials at all government hospitals in memory of the doctor.

State’s Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Sharadwat Mukherjee and senior officials observed a two-minute silence at Swasthya Bhavan, the department’s headquarters, in Salt Lake.

At RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here in north Kolkata, paramilitary personnel guarding the facility joined the doctors, nurses, and other staff in observing the silence.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Following the gruesome rape and murder of the on-duty doctor, the Supreme Court had ordered a slew of measures to ensure safety and security of doctors and other staff, including deployment of paramilitary personnel at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

While one Sanjay Roy was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment till the end of his life by the Sealdah sessions court, the victim doctor’s parents and many of her colleagues have been claiming that other people were also involved in the crime.

The CBI is holding an investigation into the alleged conspiracy angle in the rape and murder of the post-graduate trainee doctor on an order of the Calcutta High Court.

Lord's Engineering College

The victim doctor’s mother was elected to the West Bengal Assembly as a BJP candidate from Panihati in North 24 Parganas district in the April elections.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button