West Bengal’s model to fight type 1 diabetes emulated globally: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said the state has attracted international attention in diabetes treatment, as the West Bengal model to fight type 1 diabetes has turned into a global model for others.

Banerjee, in a post on X, cited the recognition given to the state-run SSKM hospital by an internationally known expert in non-communicable disease treatment who visited the facilities recently.

“I am delighted to announce that the ‘Bengal model’ to fight Type I diabetes – has become a global model to emulate. Recently, Harvard Medical School Associate Professor Gene Bukhman, considered an authority on non-communicable diseases, visited our SSKM Hospital and appreciated the initiative,” the CM said.

She said the initiative, “Is a first-of-its-kind state-piloted programme in the country,” and congratulated all those associated with the project.