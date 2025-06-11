Hyderabad: South star Nagarjuna is once again in the limelight after his son, Akhil Akkineni, married businesswoman Zainab Ravdjee in a beautiful ceremony in Hyderabad. While fans were excited about the wedding, many also remembered Nagarjuna’s past, including the famous rumours about him and Bollywood actress Tabu.

Nagarjuna and Tabu: A Bond That Got People Talking

Back in the 90s, Nagarjuna and Tabu acted together in hit movies like Ninne Pelladatha and Aavida Maa Aavide. Soon, people started gossiping that they were more than just co-stars. Even though Nagarjuna was already married to Amala, the rumours of a close relationship with Tabu lasted almost 10 years. In an old interview, Nagarjuna said that Tabu has always been a special friend, and his face lights up when he hears her name.

Amala’s Classy and Calm Response

In an old interview, Amala reacted to Nagarjuna’s equation with Tabu and addressed the rumours directly. While many would have reacted strongly, Amala Akkineni handled the situation with grace. She said she doesn’t allow gossip or negativity into her home, which she sees as pure like a temple. Amala also added that she trusts her husband Nagarjuna and her friend Tabu completely. In fact, whenever Tabu visits Hyderabad, she stays at their house like family.

In an old interview, Amala once said: “Tabu is one of the persons, besides Danny Denzongpa, my Rakhi brother, from Mumbai who I am in touch with. And, yes, she stays with us when she comes here. I have 100 percent faith in my husband, Nagarjuna and my best friend, Tabu. Nothing will shake this belief.”

33 Years of a Strong Marriage

Nagarjuna and Amala recently completed 33 years of marriage on June 11. Their strong bond, even after all these years and rumours, shows how love, faith, and respect can overcome anything. During their son Akhil’s wedding, the couple looked happy and close, proving that some love stories truly last a lifetime.