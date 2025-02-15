‘What an opportunist!’ Rashmika slammed for her Hyderabad remark

Mumbai: Popular actress Rashmika Mandanna has once again found herself at the center of controversy following a statement she made at the pre-release event of her latest Bollywood film, Chhaava. In a viral video clip from the event, Rashmika was heard saying, “Because I’m from Hyderabad, and I have come alone and today I hope I am a part of all of your family.”

This remark has reignited the long-standing debate among some Kannada audiences, who accuse the actress of distancing herself from her roots in Karnataka. The clip, widely circulated on social media, has drawn criticism from certain sections of her home state’s audience, with some accusing her of trying too hard to impress the Telugu industry.

Social media reacts strongly

One X user commented, “I sometimes feel pity for you for receiving unnecessary negativity/targeting from our fellow Kannadigas. But when you make statements like this, I think they are right, and you deserve the backlash.”

Fans defends Rashmika

Rashmika Mandanna’s Journey in the Film Industry

Rashmika, born and raised in Virajpet, Karnataka, made her acting debut in Kannada cinema with Kirik Party (2016) before transitioning to Telugu films with Chalo (2018). She quickly rose to fame with hits like Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade, and Sarileru Neekevvaru. Her role in Pushpa: The Rise (2021) and its sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024) solidified her status as a pan-Indian star.

Rashmika Mandanna (Instagram)

The actress has also made significant inroads into Bollywood, debuting with Goodbye (2022) and later delivering a blockbuster with Animal (2023). Her latest film, Chhaava, featuring Vicky Kaushal, is currently in theaters, and she has another big Bollywood project, Sikandar, alongside Salman Khan.