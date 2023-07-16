What did Sitara do with her 1st paycheck of Rs 1 crore?

Sitara has 1.3 million Instagram followers at the age of 11 and has become a prominent face for PMJ Jewels

Photo of Addla Sreeja Addla Sreeja|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 16th July 2023 3:35 pm IST
What did Sitara do with her 1st paycheck of Rs 1 crore?
Sitara Ghattamaneni, Namrata Shirodkar (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Sitara Ghattamaneni, Mahesh Babu and Namrata’s daughter, recently made her acting debut in a commercial for a jewellery brand. She and her mother also launched a collection named after her at a hotel in Hyderabad on Saturday.

BookMyMBBS

Sitara cheerfully interacted with the press, expressing her interest in acting and admiration for her self-assured mother. 

According to reports, Sitara was paid a whopping Rs 1 crore as her first salary for her role as the face of PMJ Jewels. 

MS Education Academy

Speaking to media, the starkid revealed that she donated her first paycheck from a commercial to charity, showing her generous nature. 

Meanwhile, her father, Mahesh Babu, was moved and proud to see Sitara’s jewellery collection displayed in New York’s Times Square. His excitement was heightened when the collection featuring her was displayed in Times Square. Mahesh Babu and Namrata both expressed their delight and pride in Sitara’s accomplishments. 

Sitara has 1.3 million Instagram followers at the age of 11 and has become a prominent face for PMJ Jewels. She previously appeared in a dance video with her father and voiced baby Elsa in the Telugu version of ‘Frozen 2.’ 

Overall, Sitara’s success in the entertainment and modelling industries has delighted both her family and fans. She is undoubtedly on her way to shining even brighter in the future, thanks to her talent, charm, and compassionate nature.

Tags
Photo of Addla Sreeja Addla Sreeja|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 16th July 2023 3:35 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button