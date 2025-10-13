The visa crisis has particularly impacted international students, including those from India. There are growing concerns about the future of their education in the US. Approximately 1.1 million international students are studying in the US.

The recent crackdown on international students has intensified, with its impact is now evident.

There has been a sharp decrease in the number of student visas, with only 44.5% issued compared to the previous year.

Between January and September 2024, there was a 38% decline in F-1 visas granted to Indians. The 2023-24 academic year saw a rejection rate of 41% for student visa applications, with 279,000 out of 679,000 applications denied.

This has an impact not only on the students but also on the finances of the US. Indian students contribute over $9 billion to the US economy, and recent visa policies have led to an 80% drop in enrolments for the fall.

Disappointed, many students are exploring other avenues. For instance, the UK is opening new campuses in India as a promising alternative.

China overtook India as the top country of origin, according to data.

India was the top source of international students in the United States. There was a dramatic drop, with 44.5 per cent fewer student visas issued than in the previous year. As a result, the study area in the US has seen a significant decline.

The decline, primarily from cities like Hyderabad, is being attributed to a persistent freeze in US visa appointment slots and a sharp spike in rejection rates, leaving thousands of aspiring students in limbo.

Families play a crucial role and must provide support to international students during these challenging times. Already, the new visa policy has affected Indian students aspiring to study in the US, as Trump’s H-1B visa fee hike could disrupt families.

Experts say this is not just a visa crisis, but a broader education crisis, with Trump’s policies making it increasingly challenging for Indian and international students. The quota for F, M, and J visa categories is now minimal. Only 9,906 F-1 visas were issued between March and May 2025, representing a 27% decrease from the same period last year. Additionally, since a policy change in June, the consular capacity in India has decreased. Experts expect a 70–80% drop in student enrolments for the fall.

Immigration crackdowns, housing shortages, and significant policy changes are limiting options for Indian students. In response, 14 US lawmakers have called for action. The Indian government has warned people about illegal agents and has blocked more than 3,500 cases using e-Migrate. As a result, student enrolment enrollment for the fall has dropped by 80%.

Trump’s policies are significant and cannot be ignored. Families must understand the seriousness of the situation and provide unwavering support to the affected students.

What is the future of Indian students? Some of them are already exploring other options, such as the UK and Australia. In Singapore and other countries, with limited possibilities remaining, students can transfer their admission to other countries where American universities have established branches. In short, America’s loss is Europe’s gain.

Visa issuance also dropped for Chinese students, but not at nearly the same rate. The United States issued 86,647 visas to students from mainland China in August, more than double the number issued to students from India.

The Government of India is actively engaging with the US Government to establish mutually beneficial and secure frameworks for student and professional mobility. These aim to provide a seamless visa process and facilitate the continued flow of students and professionals between the two countries.

There is an urgent need to address the visa issue, as students risk losing a year of their studies.

The Prime Minister must engage with President Trump to expedite the resolution of this issue, as it directly impacts the future of higher education for many students. Losing one year will be too costly for them.

The F-1 visa is a nonimmigrant classification for academic students pursuing full-time studies at accredited U.S. institutions, such as colleges or universities. Eligibility requires acceptance at a Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP)-approved school, issuance of Form I-20, proof of sufficient funds, a foreign residence with no intent to abandon it, and an intention to depart the U.S. after studies. It allows limited on-campus work and Optional Practical Training (OPT) for practical experience in the field of study.

The H-1B visa is a nonimmigrant classification for foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical and practical application of specialised knowledge, typically needing at least a bachelor’s degree or equivalent. It is employer-sponsored, with an annual cap (65,000 visas plus 20,000 for advanced degree holders), and often used in fields like technology, engineering, and medicine. In September 2025, President Trump introduced a $100,000 fee for new H-1B petitions to restrict entry and prioritise American workers, effective for filings after September 21, 2025.