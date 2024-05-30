What is the net worth of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan?

Mumbai: Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, made her big Bollywood debut in 2023 with ‘The Archies.’ Following in her father’s footsteps, Suhana is quickly making a name for herself in the film industry. Her appearances in advertisements and stylish fashion statements are turning heads everywhere.

Suhana is one of Bollywood’s most talked-about newcomers, and fans are curious about her wealth.

Suhana Khan’s Net Worth

Well, given that her father, Shah Rukh Khan‘s status, who boasts a staggering net worth of Rs 6,300 crore, it’s natural for many to speculate about Suhana’s wealth and it is no wrong to say that she is super rich.

While dad SRK is India’s richest actor, let us tell you that Suhana has also amassed significant wealth at the young age of 24. According to various media reports and data available online Suhana’s net worth is over Rs 20 crore.

Sources Of Income And Properties

Her wealth comes from her fees per project, lucrative endorsements with brands like Maybelline and Lux, and smart real estate investments.

Suhana has already started building a real estate portfolio, just like her father. She purchased a farmhouse in Thal village, Alibaug, for Rs 12.91 crore, and in February 2024, she bought another farmland worth Rs 9.5 crore in the same village.

Suhana Khan’s Upcoming Movie

On the professional front, Suhana Khan is now preparing for her next big Bollywood project, ‘King,’ which stars her father, Shah Rukh Khan, in an important role. The movie is expected to start filming in July and might hit the screens in 2025.