What is the truth behind Ashu Reddy’s viral ‘engagement’ photos

Hyderabad: Telugu actress and social media influencer Ashu Reddy has finally revealed the truth behind her viral “engagement” photos that recently created a huge buzz on social media.

Just a day after reports claimed that Ashu had secretly got engaged, the actress clarified that the pictures were not from her real-life engagement but from the shoot of her upcoming web series.

On Friday, Ashu shared new behind-the-scenes pictures from the shooting spot and hinted that the viral ceremony was part of a scripted project.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, she wrote, “What we suddenly see with our eyes or hear with our ears may not always be the truth. Not everything that appears real is genuine. Think before you believe.”

She further confirmed that the visuals were from the shoot of her upcoming series “Vikram on Duty” and promoted its streaming on JioHotstar Telugu.

Truth behind the viral photos

The engagement rumours started after Ashu Reddy shared pictures in traditional Telugu engagement attire. The photos showed her exchanging rings with a man and sitting on a beautifully decorated engagement stage.

As she did not reveal the identity of the man and posted only a camera emoji in the caption, many fans believed that she had quietly got engaged.

The pictures soon went viral across entertainment pages and social media platforms, leading to widespread speculation about her personal life.

However, Ashu’s latest post has now confirmed that the entire setup was created for a web series shoot and not an actual engagement ceremony.

Ashu Reddy amid legal controversy

The viral engagement buzz comes at a time when Ashu Reddy is already in the news over an ongoing legal controversy involving an NRI software engineer named Dharmendra.

According to reports, he accused Ashu of cheating him in the name of marriage and alleged that he spent nearly Rs. 9.5 crore on her. The complaint was reportedly filed with Hyderabad CCS police and the matter is currently under investigation.

Recently, Ashu and her mother also approached the Telangana High Court seeking relief in the case.

Who is Ashu Reddy?

Ashu Reddy first became popular on social media before gaining wider fame through Bigg Boss Telugu. She later appeared in films, web series and several online shows.

She also grabbed attention in the past for her controversial interviews and interactions with filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma.