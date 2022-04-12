What non-Muslim boys, girls say about night activities during Ramzan

Hyderabad: During the holy month of Ramzan a new trend has been started in the city as the non-Muslim young girls and boys from the new city areas are undertaking the “Ramzan walk” in areas like Charminar, Shalibanda, Syed Ali chabutra, Falaknuma, Hussaini Alam, Madina building, Pathar Gatti and other historical areas of the old city to gain insight about the Muslim prayers and cultural activities during the holy month.

These groups who started their walk from the first of Ramzan have gained insights about the special prayers, Iftar, Taraweeh, and Sehri during the holy month.

Rinky, a young girl, who is undertaking the Ramzan walk along with her brother Piyush has visited the historical Charminar, Makkah Masjid, Darul Shifa, and other areas of the old city to collect information about “Taraweeh” prayers in big mosques of the city. She also collected information about the delicacies of Iftar and Sehri.

“The devout converge at mosques for “namaz-e-Taraweeh” around 8.30 p.m. and the night activities ends at 3.30 a.m to take Sehri meal to begin the day-long fast. They offer prayers and seek forgiveness from the Almighty,” she said.

Ashutosh who is from Delhi said that he is surprised to see how Muslims and non-Muslims together participate in nightly cultural outings during the holy month to enjoy Haleem, Biryani, and other delicacies.

“It seems to be the time for the families to shop for new clothes, footwear, bangles, mehndi, ‘attar’ (natural perfumes), crockery, household items, vermicelli, and dry fruits. They are seen buying everything. Shops in the centuries-old markets in the old city are packed with men, women, and children”, he said.

People also arrange food for Sehri to the sick people and their relatives in hospitals which is quite unique. “This is the first time I am observing the activities closely during the month of Ramzan. It is apparent that the holy month is not only an occasion for celebration but it is an occasion for taking care of the poor people’s needs during this month,” Ashutosh said.