What? R Madhavan turns Ajay Devgn’s father-in-law in next

Mumbai: Bollywood has always been a world of surprises where logic often takes a backseat in the name of entertainment. Over the years, we’ve seen actors take on some truly bizarre roles, sometimes playing characters twice their age, and other times, half. From stars suddenly turning into on-screen parents of actors their own age, to seasoned performers playing college students with ease, Bollywood’s casting choices often leave audiences amused and amazed.

In one such most unexpected on-screen pairings., R Madhavan will be seen playing Ajay Devgn’s father-in-law in the upcoming romantic comedy De De Pyaar De 2. Yes, you read that right!

The trailer of Anshul Sharma’s directorial, a sequel to the 2019 hit, was unveiled on Tuesday and has already stirred nostalgia and laughter online. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan, Gautami Kapoor, and Meezaan Jafri, picking up where the original left off. The trailer shows Rakul’s character Ayesha revealing to her parents played by Madhavan and Gautami that her boyfriend is “a little older and divorced.”

Their reactions take a hilarious turn when they realise her partner is someone their own age, Ajay’s character, Ashish.

Speaking at the trailer launch, Madhavan opened up about his unusual role, saying, “I have never done a father’s role before, and competing with Ajay, I was very nervous. Ajay sir is so dedicated always present, always connected. It was a new but wonderful experience.”

Produced by T-Series Films and Luv Films, De De Pyaar De 2 promises a fun-filled ride with drama, romance, and chaos all set to hit theatres on November 14.