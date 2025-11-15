What to know about the BBC’s latest crisis after its apology to Trump

London: The BBC has issued a public apology to President Donald Trump over a misleading edit of his speech on January 6, 2021, but said it “strongly disagreed there is a basis for a defamation claim.”

Since it was established more than a century ago, Britain’s public broadcaster has been no stranger to controversy. Over the past week, it has been embroiled in a major crisis as its director general stepped down, its head of news quit, questions were raised over the veracity of its journalism and Trump says he’s poised to file a billion-dollar lawsuit.

“We’ll sue them for anywhere between a billion and $5 billion, probably sometime next week,” Trump said as he flew aboard Air Force One to Florida for the weekend.

Here’s what to know.

What’s prompted the latest crisis?

Pressure on the broadcaster has been growing since the right-leaning Daily Telegraph newspaper published parts of a dossier compiled by the BBC’s adviser on standards and guidelines on November 3.

As well as criticizing the BBC’s coverage of transgender issues and raising concerns of anti-Israel bias in the BBC’s Arabic service, the dossier said that an edition of the BBC’s flagship current affairs series, “Panorama” — titled “Trump: A Second Chance?” — broadcast days before the 2024 US presidential election was misleading.

Specifically, it showed how the third-party production company that made the film spliced together three quotes from two sections of the January 6, 2021, speech into what appeared to be one quote in which Trump urged supporters to march with him and “fight like hell.”

By doing so, it made it look like Trump was giving the green light to his supporters to storm the US Capitol as Congress was poised to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election that Trump falsely alleged was stolen from him.

‘I think they defrauded the public’

The outcry from opponents of the BBC — and there are many both in the UK and abroad — was immediate and vociferous.

The broadcaster, which is funded by an annual license fee of 174.50 pounds (USD 230) paid by all UK households who watch live TV or any BBC content, was accused of bias against Trump, symptomatic of they say an inherent liberal bias within the organisation.

For days, the BBC said very little, saying it did not report to leaked reports. Many thought that was a misjudgement as it allowed the narrative around the edit to be led by its opponents.

By November 9, the pressure on the BBC was becoming increasingly acute, prompting its top executive, Tim Davie, and head of news Deborah Turness to resign over what the broadcaster called an “error of judgment.”

It was also revealed that Trump was demanding a retraction, apology and compensation over the sequence — but that hasn’t stopped him from planning to sue. “I think they defrauded the public and they’ve admitted it,” Trump said this past week.

BBC apologises to Trump

Trump had set a deadline of Friday for the BBC to respond to his challenge.

While the BBC said earlier in the week that the edited portion of the program was an “error of judgement,” it did not apologize to Trump directly until Thursday evening.

In a statement, it said its chair, Samir Shah, had personally sent a letter to the White House saying that he and the corporation were sorry for the edit of the speech.

While the BBC statement doesn’t respond to Trump’s demand that he be compensated for “overwhelming financial and reputational harm,” the headline on its news story about the apology said it refused to pay compensation.

Trump’s response

In addition to insisting that the apology won’t stop a lawsuit, Trump said Friday night that he planned to speak to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer soon, noting: ”He actually put a call into me. He’s very embarrassed.”

“The UK is very, very embarrassed by BBC, what they did,” Trump said.

Legal experts have stated that Trump would likely face challenges in taking the case to court in the UK or the US They argue that the BBC could demonstrate that Trump wasn’t harmed, as he was ultimately elected president in 2024.

While many legal experts have dismissed the president’s claims against the media as having little merit, he has won some lucrative settlements against U.S. media companies and he could try to leverage the BBC mistake for a payout, potentially to a charity of his choice.

The BBC’s future

However, this latest crisis pans out in the days and weeks ahead, the heat will remain on the BBC, especially in its newsrooms where any mistake, or seeming bias, will no doubt be picked up by opponents.

As a public broadcaster, the BBC must be impartial in its coverage of news events. It’s a fine balancing act that often gets the BBC into trouble. Some think it leans too much to the right, while others think it goes the other way. Whatever the truth of the matter, many think that the BBC is often cowed in its coverage, particularly on domestic political matters.

Not only does it need to find a new director-general and head of news, it has to negotiate its future with the government.

The left-of-center Labour government, which is considered to be one of the most pro-BBC political parties in the UK, will soon start the once-a-decade process of reviewing the BBC’s governing charter, which expires at the end of 2027.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said the government would ensure the BBC is “sustainably funded (and) commands the public’s trust,” but did not say whether the license fee might be scaled back or scrapped.