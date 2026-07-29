What went wrong between Raghav Juyal and Lakshya?

Mumbai: Raghav Juyal and Lakshya’s friendship has landed under the scanner after a series of recent moments left fans wondering if all is well between the popular on-screen duo.

The two did not just work together in the action film Kill. Their bromance also won over viewers in Aryan Khan’s much-loved directorial series The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, making their off-screen friendship equally popular among fans.

However, speculation about a possible fallout began after Raghav reportedly skipped the screening of Lakshya’s Chand Mera Dil, while Lakshya was absent from Raghav’s birthday celebrations. Considering how close they once appeared, their absence from each other’s important events immediately raised eyebrows.

The buzz intensified after Raghav appeared on Samay Raina’s show. During the episode, Samay reportedly roasted Lakshya, and several viewers felt Raghav was laughing along and even adding to the joke. The clip quickly went viral, with netizens questioning whether something had changed between the two actors.

In another viral moment, Niharika NM reportedly said, “That’s such a nice thing to say about Lakshya.” Raghav appeared uncomfortable before responding, giving fans yet another clip to analyse.

However, neither Raghav nor Lakshya has confirmed any fallout. Until one of them addresses the chatter, the alleged rift remains fan speculation fuelled by missed appearances, awkward reactions and viral clips