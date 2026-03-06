With summer slowly setting in, even stepping out during the day can begin to feel like a task. The rising temperatures often make people think twice before planning an outing. Many prefer staying indoors rather than facing the heat outside. But if you are looking for a relaxed way to take a break without worrying about the scorching sun, IKEA Hyderabad has come up with a cheerful midweek idea.

Every Wednesday, the store hosts a special picnic-style experience from 11AM to 8PM where visitors can unwind, spend time with loved ones and enjoy simple activities in a fun indoor setting. It’s a refreshing change from the usual shopping trip and offers a chance to slow down in the middle of a busy week.

Art, games and creative corners

The Wednesday picnic is designed as a relaxed activity space where visitors can sit back and enjoy creative fun. Colouring supplies and art corners allow guests to tap into their artistic side, while small interactive games add a playful touch to the experience.

One of the highlights is the popular “Never Have I Ever” game cards that friends can enjoy together, sparking laughter and interesting conversations. Families with children will also find plenty to keep the little ones happily engaged. You can also just sit and read a book here.

Whether you come with a group of friends, spend time with family, or simply want a different kind of midweek outing, the picnic atmosphere encourages people to relax, chat and enjoy the moment.

Food offers to make it even better

After enjoying the activities, visitors can head to the IKEA restaurant for a meal or quick snack. From light bites to hearty mains, the restaurant offers a variety of options for diners.

How to join the picnic

There is no registration fee to attend the IKEA picnic. However, those interested in the activities need to register in advance through the IKEA website and choose a suitable time slot.

The event is open to all IKEA Family members, making it an easy plan for anyone looking to enjoy a relaxed outing.

With creative activities, games, food and a cheerful picnic vibe, this Wednesday experience proves that a visit to IKEA can be much more than just shopping, it can turn into a fun midweek hangout for friends and families alike.