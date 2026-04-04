WhatsApp group created to escape drunk driving checks comes to light

Hyderabad: A group of youngsters created a WhatsApp group named “Police Mamala Squad” to alert each other about drunk driving checks on roads in Telangana’s Godavarikhani.

Members of the group were sharing updates about ongoing checking points so that others could avoid those routes. The method helped them stay away from police checks for some time.

However, the activity came to light during a routine check when one of the group members was caught by the police. During verification, officials noticed warning messages being shared in the WhatsApp group.

After discovering it, the police decided to take action. A local Sub-Inspector joined the group and posted a selfie video message. In the video, he informed members that their phone numbers had been noted and that they would be called for counseling.

After seeing the message, most of the members, including the group admin, quickly exited the WhatsApp group.