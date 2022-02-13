WhatsApp reportedly working on ‘Community’ feature

San Francisco: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working towards releasing the ‘Community’ feature in a future update.

According to WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, Community is a private place where group admins will have more control over some groups on WhatsApp.

The report said that WhatsApp Community is like a group chat and group admins are able to link other groups in the Community.

WABetaInfo in December said that WhatsApp Community has a name and a description, exactly like a common group chat. After typing the name and the community description, the user will be able to choose to link up to 10 groups in the community.

This feature is currently not available on WhatsApp beta for iOS and WhatsApp beta for Android because it is under development.