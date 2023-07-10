WhatsApp widely rolling out translucent bars on iOS

However, users might need to restart the app once after downloading the new update.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 10th July 2023 12:35 pm IST
Soon, link your existing WhatsApp account to 2nd iOS device

San Francisco: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is widely rolling out a tweaked interface that features translucent bars, on iOS.

With the new interface, the platform is providing users a translucent tab bar and navigation bar, reports WABetaInfo.

Users can open any section of the application to check if the translucent effect is available to their account.

MS Education Academy

However, users might need to restart the app once after downloading the new update.

Also Read
WhatsApp widely rolling out redesigned sticker, GIF picker on iOS

“If you don’t have this feature, note that some accounts may receive it over the coming weeks, as indicated in the official changelog,” the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, the messaging platform was widely rolling out a redesigned sticker and GIF picker on iOS.

The official changelog of the application mentioned that an updated sticker tray with improved navigation is now available on the platform.

This updated feature lets users scroll the picker upwards, allowing them to easily access a larger grid of items.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 10th July 2023 12:35 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button