Mumbai: Bollywood’s Khiladi Kumar, Akshay Kumar, recently shared a fascinating anecdote from his early career during the season 3 finale of The Great Indian Kapil Show. The actor revealed how he once left a film shoot midway to perform at a private wedding, a gig that earned him a whopping Rs 20 lakh for just a few minutes on stage.

Akshay recounted that during the shoot of Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, alongside Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra, he received an irresistible offer to perform at a wedding happening at the same time. “Fatafat piche maine apne security guard ko ready rakha hua tha. Motorcycle li, uske piche baith gaya aur karte karte airport tak yaha baju mein fatafat show kiya, apna check liya aur waha se nikla…,” he said with a smile, describing how he managed the stunt without anyone on set noticing.

The actor’s bold move highlights the high demand for Bollywood stars at private events, and while today such performances can cost crores, back in 2004, Rs 20 lakh was a significant paycheck for a few minutes of performance.

Currently, Akshay Kumar is one of India’s richest actors, with a net worth exceeding Rs 2,500 crore. On the work front, he was recently seen in Jolly LLB 3 and is set to reunite with Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan, along with two other Priyadarshan projects Bhoot Bangla and the eagerly awaited Hera Pheri 3.