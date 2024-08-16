When Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan’s Nikah rumours shook industry

Mumbai: Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai were once considered one of the hottest couples in Bollywood, capturing headlines with their intense romance in the late 1990s. The pair, who began dating during the filming of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1998, were the talk of Tinseltown until their relationship ended on a sour note in the early 2000s after Aishwarya accused Salman of physical abuse.

Amidst their tumultuous relationship back in last 90s, rumors swirled that Salman and Aishwarya had secretly tied the knot in a private Nikah ceremony. A report in Bollywood Shaadis said that the alleged wedding took place at a bungalow in Lonavala, with Aishwarya reportedly converting to Islam for the marriage.

It was said that only close friends attended the ceremony, and neither of their families was present. The rumors further suggested that the couple had gone to New York for their honeymoon and were seen together upon returning to Mumbai. It shocked their fans and the entire industry.

However, Aishwarya Rai quickly dismissed these rumors during a media interaction back then. The actress, visibly impatient with the speculation, stated, “Wouldn’t the entire industry be aware of it if it had happened? The industry is such a small place. Besides, I’ve not even had the time to spend with my family after my mom’s accident. I’m not the sort of person to deny something as major as marriage. I’d proudly announce my marriage to the world if it had happened. All this is simply ridiculous.”

The ex-couple’s relationship, which began with much fanfare, ended in 2002. After their breakup, Aishwarya opened up about the difficulties she faced, telling the Bombay Times, “I stood by him enduring his alcoholic misbehavior in its worst phases, and in turn, I was at the receiving end of his abuse—verbal, physical, and emotional—infidelity, and indignity. That is why, like any other self-respecting woman, I ended my relationship with him.”

Aishwarya eventually moved on and married actor Abhishek Bachchan, while Salman Khan has continued to enjoy his status as one of Bollywood’s most eligible bachelors.