When and where to watch Oscar-winning film Anora in India

Hyderabad: The much-awaited film Anora, directed by Sean Baker, is all set to stream in India. This romantic drama has won hearts worldwide with its gripping storyline and exceptional performances. If you missed its theatrical release last November, now is your chance to experience this critically acclaimed film at home.

Where to Watch Anora Online?

Anora will be available on JioHotstar from March 17, 2025 .

from . It is also available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Zee5.

ANORA has won Best Picture at the #Oscars! pic.twitter.com/tfhxXAstwz — NEON (@neonrated) March 3, 2025

What is Anora About?

The story follows Anora “Ani” Mikheeva, a 23-year-old stripper from Brooklyn. She meets Ivan “Vanya” Zakharov, the son of a Russian billionaire. What starts as a job turns into a real connection. They get married in Las Vegas, but Vanya’s family does not approve. They try to separate them, forcing Anora to make a tough choice.

With romance, drama, and humor, Anora is a unique story of love and struggle.

Why Should You Watch Anora?

The film won five Oscars, including:

Best Picture

Best Director (Sean Baker)

Best Actress (Mikey Madison)

Best Original Screenplay

Best Film Editing

Mikey Madison’s performance was highly praised. She also won a BAFTA Award for Best Actress.

With an exciting story and powerful acting, Anora is a must-watch. Don’t miss its OTT release on March 17, 2025, on JioHotstar!