When are Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita getting married?

Hyderabad: Recently, Tollywood star Naga Chaitanya and actress Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged in a simple ceremony with their families. Fans were excited and expected news about their wedding date, but it seems the wedding won’t be happening soon.

Naga Chaitanya’s father, Nagarjuna, who first shared the engagement news, recently spoke about the couple’s plans. He said, “Chay and Sobhita’s decision to get engaged was very spontaneous. They didn’t plan for it, but right now, they are both busy with their careers and want to wait before getting married.”

Naga Chaitanya (Instagram)

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita have been dating for two years, so the engagement wasn’t a surprise. However, they’ve decided to focus on their work before planning the wedding. Naga Chaitanya is currently working on a big movie called ‘Thandel’ and has other projects lined up, keeping him busy.

For now, fans will have to wait a bit longer for wedding news. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita are committed to each other, but they want to take their time and focus on their careers before settling down. When the wedding does happen, it will surely be an event to remember.