When India’s biggest celebrities found a place on postal stamps

Recently though the postal service has now stepped back from everyday life, its commemorative stamps continue to shine as treasured collectibles. For decades, India Post honoured great personalities by featuring them on stamps. From Bollywood legends to global humanitarians and cricketing heroes, these stamps were more than just a way to send letters; they were a tribute to India’s pride. Siasat.com brings you the list of some of the most famous Indian celebrities who found a place on postal stamps.

1.Raj Kapoor

Known as “The Showman of Indian Cinema”, Raj Kapoor was celebrated for films like Awara and Shree 420. India Post released a special stamp in 2001 to honour his immense contribution to Indian cinema.

2. Madhubala

The eternal beauty of Bollywood, Madhubala, continues to live in hearts with classics like Mughal-e-Azam. In 2008, a postal stamp with her graceful image was issued, making her fans nostalgic for the golden era of cinema.

3. Nargis Dutt

An actress of great depth, Nargis Dutt was remembered not just for Mother India but also for her charitable work. India Post honoured her with a stamp in 1993.

4. Kishore Kumar

Playback singer, actor, and entertainer, Kishore Kumar’s voice still rules radios and playlists. His stamp, issued in 2003, was a tribute to his unmatched contribution to Indian music.

5. Lata Mangeshkar

Called the Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar’s voice touched generations. In 2013, a stamp was issued in her honour, making her one of the few living legends to be featured on postage during her lifetime.

6. Yash Chopra

The king of romance in Bollywood, Yash Chopra gave us evergreen love stories like Dil To Pagal Hai and Veer-Zaara. In 2013, India Post issued a stamp to mark his storytelling magic.

7. R. D. Burman

Music genius R. D. Burman changed Bollywood soundtracks forever with his modern beats and melodies. He was honoured with a postal stamp in 2013 as part of the centenary celebrations of Indian cinema.

8. Guru Dutt

A filmmaker far ahead of his time, Guru Dutt is remembered for classics like Pyaasa and Kaagaz Ke Phool. His stamp, released in 2004, honoured his artistic brilliance and unique style of storytelling.

9. Sachin Tendulkar

Not just films, sports legends also shine on stamps. Sachin Tendulkar, India’s cricketing god, was given a stamp in 2013 soon after his retirement, an honour very few sportspersons receive.

10. Mother Teresa

Known for her selfless service in Kolkata, Mother Teresa remains one of the world’s greatest humanitarians. India Post issued a stamp in 1980, just after she won the Nobel Peace Prize, to salute her service to humanity.

100 Years of Indian Cinema Stamps

In 2013, India released 50 special stamps to celebrate a century of cinema, honoring legendary actors, directors, and music icons. Treasured by collectors in Hyderabad and countrywide even today, these stamps remain a timeless tribute to the country’s cultural legacy.