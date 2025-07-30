Hyderabad: Acting may look fun from the outside, but sometimes it can be tough and even painful. Actress Isha Koppikar recently shared a surprising story from her early film Chandralekha, which came out in 1998. She said that during one scene, actor Nagarjuna slapped her 14 times. What’s more shocking? She asked him to do it!

“Nag, Really Slap Me” – Isha’s Shocking Request

Isha was just starting her career and wanted to give her best performance. In one scene, she had to show anger, but she couldn’t get the right feeling. So, she told Nagarjuna to really slap her so she could feel the emotion.

At first, he didn’t want to, but she convinced him. The first slap was soft, and the director still wasn’t happy. So they kept doing the scene again and again. In total, Nagarjuna ended up slapping her 14 times.

Marks on Her Face and a Sweet Apology

After the scene was done, Isha had marks on her face. Nagarjuna felt very bad and kept saying sorry. But Isha told him not to worry. She reminded him that she had asked for it. “Why are you saying sorry? I told you to do it,” she said kindly.

About the Film

For those who do not know, Krishna Vamsi co-wrote and directed the 1998 Telugu comedy-drama Chandralekha. Sandeep Chowta composed the song, and it features debutant Isha Koppikar, Ramya Krishna, and Nagarjuna. It is a remake of Priyadarshan’s 1997 Malayalam film Chandralekha. Sanjay Dutt, a Hindi actor, made his first special appearance in a Telugu movie.

Isha Koppikar’s recent work

Isha was last seen in the 2024 sci-fi film Ayalaan, alongside Sivakarthikeyan and Rakul Preet Singh. The film also starred Sharad Kelkar, Karunakaran, Yogi Babu, David Broughton-Davies, Bhanupriya, and Bala Saravanan.