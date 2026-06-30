When paper leaks made a stranger Salim Khan’s family favourite

Mumbai: Legendary screenwriter Salim Khan of Salim-Javed duo once shared how a person from outside of the family became more important than him for his family members.

An old video of the veteran screenwriter has surfaced on the internet, and it shows him explaining the situation.

He said, “There was a man who used to come to our house. I was busy with work so, I used to come in the evening. These people were like, ‘Ganesh came. Ganesh came. Serve the tea to Ganesh. Give him a chair to sit on’. I asked them who Ganesh was. He was respected more than me in this house”.

“Nobody asked me to drink water or tea when I came home. I said, ‘I should find out who this man was who was respected more than me in his house’. When I found out, he used to bring the leaked papers for my kids”, he added.

The video comes amidst the raging issue of paper leaks across academia. It reached a fever pitch with the NEET paper leak. It involved allegations of question paper leaks, irregularities, and unfair advantages in India’s medical entrance exam conducted by the National Testing Agency. The controversy intensified after unusually high numbers of top scorers and perfect marks raised concerns. Students protested, demanding transparency, a re-test, and accountability. The government defended the exam process while investigations by agencies examined the extent of malpractice, affecting trust in the examination system.

The paper leak also resulted in suicides of many students, and led to emergence of the political satire movement Cockroach Janta Party. In another case of paper leak, TET papers were leaked in Maharashtra. Reportedly, the Maharashtra Police arrested 4 people for allegedly selling TET Hindi, Marathi, Social Science, or Mathematics question papers for Rs 1.5 crore.