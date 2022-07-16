When Priyanka Chopra wore earrings worth Rs. 22 crores

Mumbai: From donning an Rs. 1.4 lakh Dolce and Gabbana dress casually, to carrying a Fendi bag worth Rs. 2.6 lakh, a global icon, and popular Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has time and again proved that apart from being an affluent person, she is a true blue fashionista who enjoys the better things in life.

Priyanka Chopra is applauded at national and international levels for her outfit choices as the actress never disappoints. Be it her MET Gala looks or her appearances at the Oscars, she is always leaving the viewers in awe of her ensemble and how.

The ‘desi girl’ made her debut at the prestigious Academy Awards aka the Oscars in 2016 and made the nation proud as she walked the red carpet with her head held high and looked as stylish as ever! For her first stint at the world’s most coveted award show, the Quantico star chose a white embellished strapless stunner by Zuhair Murad.

However, it was not her dress that caught the attention of media and fans but it was her earrings.

Priyanka Chopra’s earrings worth Rs. 22 crores

Priyanka Chopra owned the red carpet look with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings which might look averagely priced but actually cost a bomb. Rs. 21.75 crores to be precise. Quite expensive, isn’t it?

Check out the earrings here:

What do you think of the earrings? Comment down below.