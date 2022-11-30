When Salman Khan, Kareena refused to work with Karan Johar

Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities and their catfights are very in the tinsel town. When actors reject a role, the producer or director of the movie just cut off ties with them. The same had once happened between Kareena Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Karan Johar, when the filmmaker was casting for his movie Kal Ho Na Ho, which later became one of the ever-green movies.

Karan wanted Salman Khan to play the role that was offered to Saif. Because Shah Rukh Khan was already an established star then, Bhaijaan did not wanted to work in a side role and refused to work with him leaving Karan in shock. Kareena, who considered Karan as his brother too said a big no play female lead in the movie. Reportedly, Bebo rejected the role as she had a problem with the less pay Karan had offered her for the role.

This incident made Karan Johar very furious and the cold war between him and Kareena started. Later, Karishma Kapoor sorted everything among them and things got patched up.

Kal Ho Na Ho completed 19 years recently and Karan Johar posted a few unseen pictures from the sets and wrote, “An entire lifetime of memories, in a heartbeat! This film gave so much more than just that – it gave me joy, unbreakable bonds, a different lens for storytelling and of course – the last film set I could be on with my father. And for that, I will forever be grateful to this film! #19YearsOfKalHoNaaHo.”

After taking a break from directing movies. Karan is upcoming up with his 7th directorial Rocky Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and the powerhouse of Bollywood Ranveer Singh.