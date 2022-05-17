When Salman Khan said, ‘I don’t eat beef, pork’ [Video]

Mumbai: One of the most iconic actors in Bollywood, Salman Khan, has been a trendsetter for generations throughout his over 3 decades of career. Ardent fans have always been inquisitive about each and every detail about the superstar. They ask several questions on google to know more about their star.

We got our hands on one of the Radhe actor’s old videos where he answered some of the most frequently googled questions about himself. This video is from his 2017 interview with Bollywood Life.

The video opens with a question, “What Salman Khan eats?” Answering the same question, the superstar says, “Everything. I just don’t eat beef and pork.”

Another question read, “Is Salman Khan related to Shah Rukh Khan” he answers this saying, “Yes! Yes, by love.” When another question read, “Is Salman Khan in a relationship?” he replied saying, “Yes! Salman Khan is always in a relationship.” Watch the video below.

On the professional front, Salman recently wrapped the shoot of Maneesh Sharma’s Tiger 3 starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Apart from that, Salman also has Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 and Chiranjeevi’s GodFather in the pipeline.