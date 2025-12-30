Mumbai: The long-standing bond between Salman Khan and megastar Chiranjeevi is once again under discussion online, following Ram Charan’s recent reunion with Bhaijaan. The fresh photos and videos have sparked nostalgia among fans, showcasing the close ties shared by the two film families.

Ram Charan took time out of his busy schedule to travel all the way to Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse to attend the actor’s 60th birthday celebration. The star-studded bash was held on December 27, 2025, and Ram Charan’s presence added to the buzz surrounding the event.

Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi share a warm friendship that goes back several years. Salman made a special cameo in Chiranjeevi’s GodFather (2022), while Bhaijaan had also earlier hosted Ram Charan during the Mumbai shooting schedule of Zanjeer. Their mutual respect and camaraderie have often translated into memorable off-screen moments.

Amid renewed discussions around their bond, an old video of Salman Khan from Chiranjeevi’s residence has gone viral on social media. The clip is from June 2022, when Chiranjeevi hosted an intimate dinner party at his Hyderabad home to celebrate the blockbuster success of Kamal Haasan’s film Vikram.

The private gathering saw an iconic coming together of Indian cinema’s biggest names, with Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan as the special guests. The event was organised to honour Kamal Haasan and director Lokesh Kanagaraj for the global success of Vikram, which had broken multiple box office records following its release on June 3, 2022. Several members of the Vikram team were also in attendance.

On the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up for his upcoming film Battle of Galwan, whose teaser was unveiled on his birthday. Meanwhile, megastar Chiranjeevi is currently focused on his much-anticipated socio-fantasy epic Vishwambhara.