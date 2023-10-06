When Sana Khan slammed a troll for mocking her ‘Hijab’

Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan is currently cherishing her new journey into motherhood. Sana and her husband Mufti Anas Saiyad welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Saiyad Tariq, in July of this year. However, like many other celebrities, Sana also faces online hate.

Having bid farewell to the entertainment industry in 2020 after her acting career, Sana Khan now embraces her new phase of life with passion. Her Instagram profile predominantly showcases her in Hijab, reflecting her personal choices and beliefs.

In the face of online negativity, Sana Khan usually chooses to ignore the hate, but occasionally responds when it becomes too much. One instance was when a social media user criticized her for wearing a Hijab, questioning the purpose of her education. Sana, with a fitting response, stood up for her beliefs.

Responding to the troll, Sana Khan wrote, “Mere bhai, jab parde mai rahke I can do my business, have amazing in-laws and husband what more. I want. Most imp Allah is protecting me in every way. Alhamdulillah. And have completed my education too. So isn’t it a win win situation??”

In October 2020, Sana Khan took to her Instagram and announced that she is quitting showbiz forever. Sana penned a lengthy note and expressed that the entertainment industry has given her all kinds of fame, honour and wealth but she has realised that she should not make “wealth and fame” her only goal. She then added that from now on, she will “serve humanity” and follow the order of her Creator. Sana went on to call it her “happiest moment” and asked fans to always remember her in their prayers.

Almost after a month on November 20, Sana Khan got married to Mufti Anas in a private ceremony.