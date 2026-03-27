Hyderabad: As Ram Charan celebrates his 41st birthday on March 27, the actor is once again trending across social media not just for his films and personal milestones, but also for moments from the past that had once taken the internet by storm.

One such incident dates back to 2024, when a light-hearted on-stage moment involving Shah Rukh Khan turned into a major talking point.

The incident took place during the grand wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, which saw the presence of top celebrities from across the country. On the second day of the festivities, fans witnessed a rare and much-awaited moment as the three Khans – Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan shared the stage and performed together.

During their performance, the trio attempted the popular hook step of the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu from RRR. Soon after, Ram Charan was invited on stage to join them. However, what followed became controversial. While calling him up, Shah Rukh Khan jokingly used a few gibberish-sounding words, seemingly mimicking south Indian languages.

"Bhend Idli Ram Charan"



Shahrukh Khan mocking Ram Charan by calling him Bhend Idli.



If stereotyping is acceptable. should not Ram Charan call him a terrorist? pic.twitter.com/GRXsg3Kljv — Facts (@BefittingFacts) March 5, 2024

A video of the moment quickly went viral, and reactions started pouring in.

Ram Charan’s makeup artist, Zeba Hassan, publicly expressed her disappointment, calling the remark ‘disrespectful’. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she wrote, “‘Bhend idly vada Ram charan kahan hai tu (Saying names of snacks, Ram Charan where are you)???’ I walked out after this. So disrespectful towards a star like @alwaysramcharan.”

Her reaction triggered a wave of criticism from a section of fans, many of whom demanded an apology from Shah Rukh Khan, stating that the comment was insensitive.

At the same time, several others came to Shah Rukh Khan’s defence, saying the remark was made in a humorous spirit and was not intended to offend anyone. Some users also pointed out that the lines resembled a dialogue from his earlier film One 2 Ka 4, suggesting it was a reference rather than a mockery.

Context in this scene is very clear that @iamsrk elevated Rajinikanth as one of the face of South Cinema at that time



Now he used the same dialogue for @AlwaysRamCharan to elevate him as face of South cinema



The message is clear just hail #RamCharan 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qSzDnZ1SLe — Raghu Charanism®©™ (@RaghuCharanism7) March 4, 2024

Despite the growing debate online, neither Shah Rukh Khan nor Ram Charan issued an official statement on the matter. However, the incident led to a noticeable divide among fans, with heated discussions across social media platforms.

Even today, the moment remains one of the most talked-about cross-industry controversies.