When Sidharth Malhotra took Rajamouli’s daughter on ‘lunch date’

Hyderabad: Tollywood director SS Rajamouli changed Indian cinema with Baahubali and RRR. His movie RRR won an Oscar for the song Naatu Naatu and got worldwide attention. Now, Rajamouli is India’s biggest director, and every actor wants to work with him.

Sidharth’s Kind Gesture

Recently, this old X conversation between SS Rajamouli and Sidharth Malhotra has resurfaced on Reddit. Fans are loving the wholesome exchange, and the story is gaining fresh attention. Many users are praising Sidharth for his kindness and Rajamouli for being a doting father. The tweet has sparked nostalgia among fans, reminding them of this sweet moment.

Sidharth agreed and met Rajamouli’s daughter. He even took her for lunch, making her very happy. Rajamouli thanked Sidharth on X, saying:

“Thanks a lot @S1dharthM for meeting my daughter. She is super excited. And thanks for your advice to her. Makes our lives easier..”

Sidharth replied:

“Hello sir, big fan! No thanks needed. She is very sweet and level-headed! Hope to see you next @ssrajamouli”

Rajamouli’s Next Big Movie: SSMB 29

Rajamouli is now working on SSMB 29, starring superstar Mahesh Babu. The film, written by Vijayendra Prasad, has a budget of over Rs. 1000 crores and will be a global adventure like never before.

Mahesh Babu plays the lead role, with Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the heroine. John Abraham might also join the cast. The music is composed by MM Keeravani, the same composer behind RRR.

Rajamouli is using advanced technology, like 35mm/70mm scanners, similar to Hollywood director Christopher Nolan. Over 2,000 people are working on this film, making it one of India’s biggest projects.