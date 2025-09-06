When SRK surprised his mom by passing the IIT entrance test

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan, also called the King of Bollywood, is one of the biggest film stars in the world. His movies like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Chennai Express, and Pathaan made him a global icon. Millions of fans love him, cheer for him, and follow him everywhere. But do you know that before films, SRK had cleared the IIT entrance exam?

A Challenge from His Mother

In a 2000 BBC interview, Shah Rukh shared this secret. He studied science in school but wanted to choose Economics in college. His mother wanted him to stay in science. She told him, “First show me that you can pass the IIT exam.” Shah Rukh took the test, passed it, and proved himself. After that, his mother happily allowed him to study Economics.

Shah Rukh studied Economics at Hansraj College, Delhi University. Later, he joined Jamia Millia Islamia and studied Mass Communication. These years helped him grow before he became a superstar in films.

A Free and Open Childhood

Shah Rukh grew up in a very open-minded family. His parents gave him and his sister freedom to study, practice religion, and make choices in life. He was encouraged to pray with love, not fear. He says he wants his children to grow the same way with respect and freedom.

On the work front, SRK will soon be seen in The King, which will also feature his daughter Suhana Khan.