When will Ramzan 2025 fall in UAE?

Abu Dhabi: The holy month of Ramzan 1446 AH (Anno Hegirae in Latin or “in the year of the Hijra”) -2025 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is expected to begin on Saturday, March 1, 2025, as per astronomical calculations.

UAE astronomer Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the board of directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, predicted that the crescent moon marking the start of Ramzan will be seen on Friday, February 28, 2025.

The calculations, based on precise astronomical observations, are crucial for Muslims to prepare for the holy month of fasting, prayer, and reflection.

The exact date of the start of Ramzan will be confirmed closer to the date, based on the moon-sighting tradition.

What is Ramzan?

In Islam, Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, also known as the Hijri calendar.

Ramzan is the holiest month in the Islamic calendar and is believed to be the month during which the Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad. Muslims fast from dawn to dusk, and abstain from food and drink during this period.