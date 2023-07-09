‘Where are Central agencies’, asks KTR on BJP MLA’s Rs 100 cr claim

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao on Sunday questioned why the Central agencies were not probing the claim by Telangana BJP MLA that his party spent Rs 100 crore in an Assembly bypoll in the state.

“Where is ECI, ED and IT when a Telangana BJP MLA is openly claiming that his party spent 100 crore Rupees in a By-election? Will any notices be issued or enquiry conducted on BJP ?,” KTR said.

“Irony just died a million deaths after listening to Modi ji speaking about corruption,” the BRS leader said referring to the Prime Minister’s speech at the Warangal public meeting on Saturday.

KTR had earlier slammed Prime Minister Modi and termed his speech as a bundle of lies. KTR said that instead of saying what the BJP-led Central government has done for Telangana in the last nine years, the PM’s speech only focused on criticising the state government. “People of Telangana will reject BJP for all the injustices that were meted out to the state in the last nine years,” KTR said.

He said that providing a railway repair shop in the place of Kazipet Coach Factory was indeed an insult to the people of Telangana.

The minister said that ignoring the demand for Kazipet Coach Factory, the Modi government sanctioned Rs 20,000 crore worth locomotive factory for Gujarat. “People of Telangana are observing the negligence and discriminatory attitude of the Prime Minister in fulfilling the pending promises and addressing the demands. People will teach a befitting lesson to the BJP at the right time,” KTR said.

Responding to the PM’s allegations on government job recruitment, the Minister said, “The irony is while the Telangana government filled more than 1,20,000 government jobs, the central government failed to fill 16 lakh vacancies in the central government and privatised the jobs in public sector undertakings.” KTR added that Telangana’s youth will never forgive PM Modi’s betrayal of scrapping the ITIR project.

The Minister observed that it would have been apt if PM Modi responded to the bills pending with the governor Tamilisai Soundarrajan. “Before preaching to the state government, the Prime Minister should first fill the vacancies in central universities,” KTR said.

BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao had reportedly stated that the BJP spent Rs 100 crore in the Munugode Assembly by-election held last year. He had reportedly made this claim last week while targeting then state BJP president Bandi Sanjay.

Raghunandan Rao allegedly demanded an inquiry into the source of income of Bandi Sanjay. Some local BRS leaders lodged in Karimnagar had lodged a police complaint demanding an inquiry into Raghunandan Rao’s statement.

The BJP MLA had raised a banner of revolt by accusing the leadership of ignoring him despite the fact that he worked hard to strengthen the party.