Remember those yellow-coloured pineapple cool pastries that dripped cold sugar syrup at every bite? For many 90s and 2000s kids in Hyderabad, it is a core memory that refuses to fade, no matter how many cheesecakes they devour. Served on a flimsy paper plate, those oversweet, neon-coloured pastries weren’t gourmet, but they were magical. Add to that a thick dilkhush, a buttery bun or a cream roll with a nice layer of frosting, and you have a bakery culture on your plate that shaped the city’s collective taste.

For the longest time, Hyderabad’s old-school bakeries were more than just shops. They were part of everyday life, serving school kids craving cream rolls, office-goers pausing for chai and biscuit plate and elders picking up rusks for their evening tea time. But over the years, many of these bakeries have either vanished or transformed so drastically that they’re barely recognizable.

In this story, Siasat.com has taken on the task of tracing the fading trail of Hyderabad’s traditional bakeries. Remembering the ones that once stood tall, peeking into the beloved bakery items and exploring what led to their eventual decline in a city that prides itself for its bakery culture.

Glimpse of old-style bakeries of Hyderabad

Iconic old-school bakeries of Hyderabad

While many famous names like Subhan and Karachi have modernized, it is the quieter, lesser-known bakeries that really preserve Hyderabad’s old school baking legacy. Few neighbourhood bakeries scattered across the new city and the old city continue to bake nostalgic treats exactly like they did in the past.

Take Morine Bakery near Nanal Nagar, for example. It is gaudily old but still loved by locals. Regulars remember its cream rolls, Dil Pasand slices, and desi style burgers, and praise its unwavering consistency over decades.

Another example is the Kings and Cardinal Bakers in Himayatnagar, once the epicentre of college snacks, best known for its homemade burgers, chocolate eclairs, butterscotch pastries, and bread rolls. Although their management has changed post-pandemic, locals still praise their legacy.

Lakdikapul’s Garden Bakery which has been around since the 1960s, is yet another establishment that still brims with a variety of biscuits, puffs, spring rolls, hot dogs and whatnot. For the college-going Amjad, Garden Bakery is a huge part of his everyday routine. “Due to its proximity to the metro station, I visit this bakery every day on my way home. Their dry cakes and dilpasand is my favourite,” he tells Siasat.com.

Glimpse of Lakdikapul’s Garden Bakery

Rose Bakery, Golden Bakery, More Bakery, Gulzar Bakery and Milan Bakery are some other renowned names that locals refer to as time capsules of flavour. Furthermore, glass counters and handwritten menu cards in neighbourhoods like Azampura, Yakuthpura, Shalibanda, and Malakpet still brim with butter biscuits, jam rolls, pineapple pastries, kheema burgers, cutlets, chicken burgers and hot dog rolls, opening a window into the 90s for those who remember.

The nostalgic treats

Before fondant cakes and cheesecakes became the norm, Hyderabad’s bakeries were home to a simpler, more soulful lineup of baked delights. These shops specialised in humble, budget-friendly treats that were freshly made and instantly recognisable by their aroma and display.

Cream rolls, dilkhush, dilpasand, cool cakes, buttercream pastries, plum cakes, coconut macarons, cream buns and tutti fruti biscuits were staples in the dessert category. One cannot forget the desi-style curried burgers, pizzas, cultets, spring rolls and hot dog rolls that used to come with a side of crispy hot chips.

Bakery-style burger at Universal Bakers (Image Source: Foodaholix)

Puffs were and still are the star item of many bakery counters. Flaky, golden and generously filled with spicy egg, vegetable or chicken stuffing, they were a favourite among all age groups.

Some bakeries would even offer customised birthday cakes, layered with buttercream roses and chocolate plaques with hand-piped names, on 24 hours’ notice, making them a go-to for families.

How has the time (and menu) changed?

The decline of Hyderabad’s old-school bakeries can be attributed to several factors: rising ingredient costs, changing consumer preferences, and the growing dominance of cafe culture. As the city leaned toward global food trends and presentation-heavy desserts, the demand for humble buttercream pastries and curry rolls began to fade. Many family-run bakeries could not keep up with the competition or the costs, leading to their quiet closures.

Bakery-style burger at Universal Bakery (Image Source: Foodaholix)

Those that survived have had to evolve. Menus that once featured hot dog rolls and jam-filled cookies now showcase jar cakes, truffle brownies, peri peri snacks, and photo-ready fondant cakes. While some neighbourhood bakeries in the old city still hold on to the past, most have embraced this shift, marking the end of an era and the beginning of another.