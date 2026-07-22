To step into Aakhol in Hyderabad’s Kokapet is to leave the rush at the door and cross the threshold into a sunlit Assamese home. Inspired by the breezy, nostalgia-tinted architecture of founder Dr Alpaxee Kashyap’s grandmother’s house in Guwahati, the space feels like a warm, open invitation. Handcrafted art pieces frame the walls, a dedicated legacy gallery tells a deeply personal story, and a cosy library corner invites diners to linger over books on regional folklore, contemporary literature, and Assamese cuisine in Hyderabad foodways.

Just one look at the restaurant, and you understand that you are about to experience hospitality that only families can provide. After all, hosting is woven into Alpaxee’s DNA. Her family’s relationship with food spans over eight decades, beginning in 1942 when her maternal grandfather founded Laxmi Cabin, a legendary sweet shop in Guwahati’s bustling Fancy Bazar famous for its golden, crisp samosas. Years later, her parents carried the torch by opening Aarian Woods, one of Guwahati’s very first boutique resorts.

Inside Aakhol (Image Source: Special Arrangement)

So, when Alpaxee relocated to Hyderabad in 2019, of course, she found herself sorely missing the comforting notes of Assamese home cooking. Thus, started Aakhol in 2025 as a tiny home kitchen operating strictly on pre-orders. It quickly struck a chord with Northeast expats looking for a taste of home. Soon, local food enthusiasts joined to experience something new. Cut to July 2026, Alpaxee and her husband Akhil have opened Aakhol’s brick-and-mortar doors.

“When I moved to Hyderabad, I realised I missed more than just the food; I missed the feeling of home. Aakhol is our way of sharing that feeling with the city while giving fellow Assamese a place they can call their own. We hope every guest leaves with a deeper appreciation of Assam’s cuisine, culture and hospitality,” says Dr Alpaxee Kashyap, founder of Aakhol.

Assamese Veg Thali (Image Source: Special Arrangement)

What’s on the plate of Aakhol?

Usually, when regional cuisines come to Hyderabad, tweaks for local palates are a given. However, Aakhol refuses to do the usual. Quite the opposite of Hyderabad’s heavy cuisine, Assamese cuisine is defined by its understated elegance, where delicate herbs, quick ferments, and gentle heat take centre stage. Pungent mustard oil, fiery green chillies, and pristine seasonal produce are allowed to sing without being masked. And these are the exact flavours you will find at Aakhol.

To keep the dishes authentic, key ingredients fly in straight from Guwahati. The citrusy punch of kaji nemu (Assam’s prized, aromatic lemon), tender xoru aloo (baby potatoes), and fresh bamboo shoots are all sourced directly to safeguard the integrity of every dish.

When here, some of the dishes that cannot be missed are fragrant Bamboo Shoot Fish, regional favourites like dali bota, fish chutney and sesame chutney, while those seeking a fiery challenge can request the famous bhoot jolokia achaar. And if you are new to the cuisine, the beautifully balanced Assamese veg or non-veg thalis are perfect for you.

Bamboo Shoot Fish (Image Source: Special Arrangement)

Desserts complete the experience with traditional favourites such as White Payokh, Black Payokh and Pati-Sapta Pitha, each reflecting the same philosophy of simplicity, balance and authenticity.

Served with a long-lasting legacy and a generous heart, food at Aakhol is delightfully grounded and a welcome change from overly-processed dining.

Pati-Sapta Pitha (Image Source: Special Arrangement)

Note for Diners: Please be aware that Aakhol serves traditional Assamese pork dishes on its menu. Guests with specific dietary restrictions, religious preferences, or personal food choices are advised to review the menu options before visiting.