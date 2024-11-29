Where is Pushpa 2 event in Hyderabad? Location and date locked

Hyderabad: The countdown has started for Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and directed by Sukumar. The movie will release worldwide on December 5, 2024. After the success of Pushpa: The Rise, fans are excited to see what’s next in Pushpa Raj’s story. With exciting teasers, hit songs, and action-packed trailers, the sequel is already one of the most awaited movies of the year.

Pushpa 2 Grand Pre-Release Event in Hyderabad

The excitement doesn’t stop at the movie itself. After successful events in Patna, Chennai, Kerala, and Mumbai, a grand pre-release event is planned in Hyderabad.

Insiders have confirmed that it will be expected to take place on December 1, 2024, at Mallareddy College, though official confirmation from the makers is awaited.

Fans in both Telugu states are thrilled to see this celebration. The event is more than just a promotion—it’s a festival for fans to cheer for their favorite star, Allu Arjun.

Star-Studded Cast

The movie features a stellar cast. Allu Arjun returns as the bold Pushpa Raj, with Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli. Fahadh Faasil plays the cunning Banwar Singh Shekawat, while Sunil, Jagapathi Babu, and Rao Ramesh add depth to the story. Sreeleela’s performance in the “Kissik” song adds glamour to the film.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and featuring music by Devi Sri Prasad, Pushpa 2 promises an unforgettable mix of action, drama, and emotion. With fans buzzing across India, it’s expected to break box office records.