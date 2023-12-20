Where is Red Sea located? How Houthi attacks pose warning for global trade

The attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels on commercial ships and oil tankers in the Red Sea, located between Asia and Africa, pose a warning for global trade.

Apart from impacting global trade, these attacks could also lead to wider conflicts in the Middle East, as the US has already announced a 10-nation force to counter Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.

Where is the Red Sea located, and why is it important?

The Red Sea is bordered by Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Egypt, Eritrea, Yemen, and Djibouti.

In the south, the Red Sea connects to the Gulf of Aden through the Bab al-Mandab Strait. In the north, it connects the Gulf of Aqaba and the Suez Gulf.

Due to the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, ships from Asia can avoid circumnavigating Africa to reach Europe. As the sea connects Asia with Europe, any hurdles on the route disrupt global trade.

Houthi attacks on ships

Following Houthi attacks on ships, British Petroleum (BP) rerouted its supplies through a longer route across the African continent to avoid the Red Sea located between Asia and Africa.

Four of the world’s five major shipping firms – Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA CGM Group, and Evergreen – have announced their decision to suspend transits through the Red Sea following Houthi attacks.

There are fears that Houthi attacks could escalate Israel’s war against Hamas into a wider regional conflict. The attacks could be intended to drag more countries into the conflict.

On Monday, the US announced a new multinational naval task force comprising the UK, Bahrain, Canada, France, Norway, and others, to “tackle the challenge posed by this non-state actor” that “threatens the free flow of commerce, endangers innocent mariners, and violates international maritime law.”