Hyderabad’s cafe culture has a new favourite, pancakes. Soft, golden, and stacked high with syrup, fruits, or chocolate, these fluffy delights have become viral and Instagram-worthy stars on every brunch table. From cozy cafés to dessert bars, the city is full of spots serving pancakes that are as delicious as they are photogenic.

Siasat.com brings you a list of six must-visit pancake places in Hyderabad that food lovers and cafe hoppers can’t get enough of. (Of course, there are many others but these are crowd favourites you shouldn’t miss).

Best pancakes spots in Hyderabad 2025

1. The Funnel Hill Creamery, Jubilee Hills

A go-to for brunch lovers, this café serves some of the city’s most indulgent pancakes. The Banoffee and Nutella varieties are soft, buttery, and perfectly plated for that dreamy café photo.

Price range: Rs. 350-450

2. 99 Pancakes, Jubilee Hills

This all-pancake chain has won fans for its fun, flavour-packed menu. Try their Choco Bomb or Strawberry Blast pancakes light, fluffy, and totally Instagram-worthy.

Price range: Rs. 200–350

3. Uncle Peter’s Pancakes, Gachibowli & Kondapur

A local favourite and social media hit, Uncle Peter’s Uncle Peter’s is known for its eggless pancakes and decadent toppings. Their Chocolate Overload and Lotus Biscoff pancakes are bestsellers for a reason.

Price range: Rs. 180–300

4.Theory Café & Dessert Bar, Jubilee Hills

Known for its chic ambiance and lush outdoor seating,

Theory Cafe & Dessert Bar serves fluffy, well-topped pancakes that are both delicious and Instagram-worthy. Perfect for brunch or a sweet treat.

Price range: Rs. 350–400

5. Kami, Kondapur

This chic café has quickly made a name for its signature pancakes light, fluffy, and served with seasonal fruit and house-made syrup. With earthy interiors and a calm vibe, it’s a perfect brunch escape for pancake lovers in the tech belt.

Price range: Rs. 300–400

6. Etsi Café BakeHouse Chocolatier, Jubilee Hills

Etsi Café is known for its soft, fluffy pancakes topped with syrup, berries, or nuts. A popular brunch spot, it offers a cozy ambience perfect for enjoying a sweet breakfast treat.

Price range: Rs. 300–400

From Jubilee Hills to Kondapur, Hyderabad’s pancake game is stronger than ever. So, the next time you crave something soft, sweet, and comforting, skip the usual breakfast and try one of these best pancake cafés in Hyderabad fluffy stacks that truly live up to the hype.