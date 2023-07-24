Which is the highest-grossing Pakistani film?

Hyderabad: The Pakistani film industry is thriving, thanks to films such as Waar and Teri Meri Kahaniyaan. If you search “highest-grossing Pakistani films” on Google, you won’t find many films except for Teefa in Trouble. This is because most of these films are either too avant-garde or too artsy for a general audience. But can you identify one Pakistani Punjabi film that has become Lollywood’s highest-grossing film?

If not, then keep reading to find out!

The highest-grossing film in Pakistan which broke records was an adaptation of the 1979 Lollywood cult classic film Maula Jatt. Produced by Ammara Hikmat and Asad Jamil Khan under the production banner of Lashari Films and Encyclomedia, this film starred Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan in the lead roles.

The Legend Of Maula Jatt

This picture, which was released in 500 theatres worldwide, set a number of records, including becoming the second-biggest opening film in Pakistan, trailing only Avengers: Endgame. Not only that, but it was the fastest Pakistani film ever to gross more than 70 crore globally in just one week. It managed to cross Rs 100cr mark domestically becoming the only movie to enter this precious 100cr club.

Not only this, Maula Jatt is also the highest-grossing Pakistani film ever in every market, including Pakistan, America, the Gulf, and Europe, with most of them doubling or exceeding the previous record. According to reports, its worldwide collections stand at around Rs 300 crores.