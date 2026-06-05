Which Tollywood actor has the most Rs 100 crore movies?

Hyderabad: The Telugu film industry has grown tremendously over the last decade, with several movies crossing the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide. Big-budget productions, pan-India releases, and strong overseas markets have helped Tollywood stars create new box office records.
The latest actor to make headlines is Ram Charan. His latest film Peddi has reportedly opened with more than Rs 100 crore worldwide on Day 1, making it one of the biggest openings in Telugu cinema. Trade reports suggest the film grossed around Rs 135 crore globally on its opening day, driven by strong advance bookings and massive fan excitement.
Peddi Creates New Record For Ram Charan
With Peddi, Ram Charan has now achieved two films with Rs 100 crore-plus opening day collections, joining an exclusive list of Telugu superstars. The film has also become his biggest opening since RRR, further strengthening his position as one of Tollywood’s biggest box office draws.
Tollywood Heroes With Most Rs 100 Crore Grossers
1. Prabhas
- Baahubali: The Beginning – Rs 600.6 crore
- Baahubali 2 – Rs 1,782.4 crore
- Saaho – Rs 432.4 crore
- Radhe Shyam – Rs 148.8 crore
- Adipurush – Rs 356.2 crore
- Salaar – Rs 618.2 crore
- Kalki 2898 AD – Rs 1,052.4 crore
- The Raja Saab – Rs 208.6 crore
2. Mahesh Babu
- Sarileru Neekevvaru – Rs 215.2 crore
- Sarkaru Vaari Paata – Rs 184.6 crore
- Guntur Kaaram – Rs 184.2 crore
- Maharshi – Rs 170.5 crore
- Bharat Ane Nenu – Rs 164.2 crore
- Srimanthudu – Rs 143.8 crore
- Spyder – Rs 117.8 crore
- Dookudu – Rs 101.3 crore
3. Pawan Kalyan
- Bheemla Nayak – Rs 158.8 crore
- Vakeel Saab – Rs 137.2 crore
- Attarintiki Daredi – Rs 130.2 crore
- Bro – Rs 115.6 crore
- Gabbar Singh – Rs 105.3 crore
- Katamarayudu – Rs 100.6 crore
- Hari Hara Veera Mallu – Rs 116.2 crore
- They Call Him OG – Rs 296.8 crore
4. Ram Charan
- Magadheera – Rs 146.8 crore
- Dhruva – Rs 101.7 crore
- Rangasthalam – Rs 220.5 crore
- Vinaya Vidheya Rama – Rs 100.5 crore
- RRR – Rs 1,288.4 crore
- Game Changer – Rs 215.8 crore
- Peddi – Rs 135 (Still Running)
5. Allu Arjun
- Race Gurram – Rs 101.2 crore
- Sarrainodu – Rs 127.6 crore
- DJ – Rs 113.2 crore
- Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo – Rs 254.2 crore
- Pushpa: The Rise – Rs 360.2 crore
- Pushpa 2: The Rule – Rs 1,650.2 crore
With Peddi delivering a huge opening, Ram Charan has once again proved his box office power. Fans will now be watching closely to see whether the film can emerge as one of the biggest blockbusters in Telugu cinema history.