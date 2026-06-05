Which Tollywood actor has the most Rs 100 crore movies?

Hyderabad: The Telugu film industry has grown tremendously over the last decade, with several movies crossing the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide. Big-budget productions, pan-India releases, and strong overseas markets have helped Tollywood stars create new box office records.

The latest actor to make headlines is Ram Charan. His latest film Peddi has reportedly opened with more than Rs 100 crore worldwide on Day 1, making it one of the biggest openings in Telugu cinema. Trade reports suggest the film grossed around Rs 135 crore globally on its opening day, driven by strong advance bookings and massive fan excitement.

Peddi Creates New Record For Ram Charan

With Peddi, Ram Charan has now achieved two films with Rs 100 crore-plus opening day collections, joining an exclusive list of Telugu superstars. The film has also become his biggest opening since RRR, further strengthening his position as one of Tollywood’s biggest box office draws.

Tollywood Heroes With Most Rs 100 Crore Grossers

1. Prabhas

Baahubali: The Beginning – Rs 600.6 crore

Baahubali 2 – Rs 1,782.4 crore

Saaho – Rs 432.4 crore

Radhe Shyam – Rs 148.8 crore

Adipurush – Rs 356.2 crore

Salaar – Rs 618.2 crore

Kalki 2898 AD – Rs 1,052.4 crore

The Raja Saab – Rs 208.6 crore

2. Mahesh Babu

Sarileru Neekevvaru – Rs 215.2 crore

Sarkaru Vaari Paata – Rs 184.6 crore

Guntur Kaaram – Rs 184.2 crore

Maharshi – Rs 170.5 crore

Bharat Ane Nenu – Rs 164.2 crore

Srimanthudu – Rs 143.8 crore

Spyder – Rs 117.8 crore

Dookudu – Rs 101.3 crore

3. Pawan Kalyan

Bheemla Nayak – Rs 158.8 crore

Vakeel Saab – Rs 137.2 crore

Attarintiki Daredi – Rs 130.2 crore

Bro – Rs 115.6 crore

Gabbar Singh – Rs 105.3 crore

Katamarayudu – Rs 100.6 crore

Hari Hara Veera Mallu – Rs 116.2 crore

They Call Him OG – Rs 296.8 crore

4. Ram Charan

Magadheera – Rs 146.8 crore

Dhruva – Rs 101.7 crore

Rangasthalam – Rs 220.5 crore

Vinaya Vidheya Rama – Rs 100.5 crore

RRR – Rs 1,288.4 crore

Game Changer – Rs 215.8 crore

Peddi – Rs 135 (Still Running)

5. Allu Arjun

Race Gurram – Rs 101.2 crore

Sarrainodu – Rs 127.6 crore

DJ – Rs 113.2 crore

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo – Rs 254.2 crore

Pushpa: The Rise – Rs 360.2 crore

Pushpa 2: The Rule – Rs 1,650.2 crore

With Peddi delivering a huge opening, Ram Charan has once again proved his box office power. Fans will now be watching closely to see whether the film can emerge as one of the biggest blockbusters in Telugu cinema history.