Whitewashing of Sambhal mosque underway

The Allahabad HC on March 12 directed ASI to undertake and complete the whitewashing at the mosque within one week.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 16th March 2025 10:39 am IST
Whitewashing of Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal: ASI team conducts assessment
Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal

Sambhal: The whitewashing of the outer wall of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal began on Sunday morning, an advocate of the mosque side said.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The Allahabad High Court on March 12 directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to undertake and complete the whitewashing at the mosque within one week.

Following the high court order, an ASI team carried out measurements and assessments on March 13.

MS Creative School
Also Read
Sambhal Jama Masjid, 9 others, to be covered with tarpaulin for Holi

“The whitewashing of the outer wall of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal began on Sunday,” Shakeel Warsi, an advocate representing the mosque side in the Sambhal district court told PTI.

Sambhal has been tense after riots broke out on November 24 last year following a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, a Mughal-era mosque here. Four people were killed and several, including police personnel, were injured in the clashes.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 16th March 2025 10:39 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button